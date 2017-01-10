Topeka Police looking for south Topeka Walmart robbery suspects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department are looking for two suspects Tuesday involved in a robbery at a south Topeka Walmart late Monday night.

TPD says around 11:00 p.m. Monday, two Hispanic males walked out of the Walmart located at 1301 SW 37th with several unpaid items. Security at the store attempted to stop the suspects in the parking lot but one suspect pointed what looked to be a handgun at security.

Police say the suspects continued through the lot and to the buildings to the east.

Topeka Police are asking anyone with information to call 785-368-9491 or Crime Stoppers at 785*-234-0007.