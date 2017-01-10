Tow trouble: Topeka police under investigation for taking bribes

Topeka police are under investigation for taking bribes and it has some tow truck drivers angry.

Officers are accused of violating Shawnee County’s no preference tow list. If a person needs their car towed, officers are supposed to ask if the driver has a preference for who tows their vehicle. If they don’t, police are supposed to call in a tow according to a list which rotates between local companies.

Tow companies suspect police are ignoring these rules and responding to a specific company, possibly for bribes. At least six local tow companies tell us it’s causing them to lose business.

“There have been at least a few instances within the last month that we have been called out on a non-preference list and we had been stopped and canceled, because another company has shown up and taken our call from us,” said Darrel Arredondo, of Capital Towing Services.

Police said the initial complaint came in in mid-December. Interim police chief Kris Kramer has ordered an investigation into any deviations from the current policies.