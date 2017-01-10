Tow trouble: Topeka police under investigation for taking bribes

By Published: Updated:
topeka-police

Topeka police are under investigation for taking bribes and it has some tow truck drivers angry.

Officers are accused of violating Shawnee County’s no preference tow list. If a person needs their car towed, officers are supposed to ask if the driver has a preference for who tows their vehicle. If they don’t, police are supposed to call in a tow according to a list which rotates between local companies.

Tow companies suspect police are ignoring these rules and responding to a specific company, possibly for bribes. At least six local tow companies tell us it’s causing them to lose business.

“There have been at least a few instances within the last month that we have been called out on a non-preference list and we had been stopped and canceled, because another company has shown up and taken our call from us,” said Darrel Arredondo, of Capital Towing Services.

Police said the initial complaint came in in mid-December. Interim police chief Kris Kramer has ordered an investigation into any deviations from the current policies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s