Wacky weather capped with potential for weekend ice storm

We’re tracking more wacky weather on tap this week. Most spots across Northeast Kansas felt their high temperatures between midnight and 4am today. In fact, those temps clocked in at 50°+. However, our north towns are much, much cooler today. Temps north of I-70 and along US-36 will be trapped in the 30s; quite the temperature discrepancy area-wide and another difficult forecast. The Flint Hills actually saw some light rain and drizzle prior to dawn too. And how about the winds? Expect northwest winds gusting over 30mph through the early afternoon. Hold onto your hats!

The clouds are back again today. With nefarious northwest winds around, there will definitely be more clouds than sunshine today (as is almost always the case with northwest winds). The winds will die down for several hours this afternoon/evening before kicking back up again tomorrow. However, the warm south winds return tomorrow and boost high temperatures close to 60°! Wednesday will easily be the warmest day of the next two weeks. Enjoy this quiet weather while we have it – big time changes are looming this weekend.

And those changes start with much colder weather on Thursday. We’ll go from 60° on Wednesday afternoon, all the way down to 25° on Thursday morning. Highs will be trapped in the 20s and 30s on Thursday and Friday. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 39° – the roller coaster ride continues. The forecast takes an even bigger dive as early as Friday night. We’re tracking what could end up being a pretty significant ice storm, pretty much all weekend long. Something will be falling from the sky Friday night through midday Monday. That’s the biggest question surrounding the weekend forecast – what will the precipitation type be? Rain? Snow? Sleet? Freezing rain? A mix of all of the above depending on the time of day? The storm’s track is not nailed down – there’s still lots of wiggle room. However, if you have travel plans this weekend – you should start thinking about ‘Plan B.’ Of course the Chiefs are home on Sunday – getting to the game might be treacherous depending on how bad the roads are. There’s just a lot of food for thought this weekend – it’s never too early to prepare. We’ll keep you updated over the next several days, as our own thoughts and expertise align with the ever-changing computer models. This isn’t the end of the world, but the Great Plains and Gulf Coast states will be dealing with the biggest storm so far this season, over the weekend. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert