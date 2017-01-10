Woman enters no contest plea in Oklahoma State homecoming crash

This photo provided by the Stillwater Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015 shows Adacia Chambers. Police said Chambers plowed her car into a crowd of spectators Saturday during the Oklahoma State University homecoming parade. (Stillwater Police Department via AP)
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — A woman charged with killing four people by driving her car into spectators at Oklahoma State University’s 2015 homecoming parade has entered a no contest plea.

If a judge agrees to the deal with prosecutors, Adacia Chambers would be sentenced to life in prison on four murder counts and additional time for the assault and battery of others injured in the crash.

Prosecutors say Chambers steered her car around a police barricade and sped up before plowing into spectators ahead of Oklahoma State’s game against the University of Kansas. Prosecutors say her actions showed intent.

Chambers’ attorneys say she has a mental illness and suffered a psychiatric episode at the time of the crash. Her father said she had received psychiatric treatment at an in-patient facility several years ago.

 

