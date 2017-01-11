3 life-flighted to Topeka hospital following Geary County crash

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Three people have been taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries following a single vehicle crash Tuesday night in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. when a 2013 Nissan was westbound on I-70 at a high rate of speed when it attempted to exit at mile marker 304, just east of Junction City. KHP says the vehicle entered the ramp at too great of speed and could not negotiate the curve. The vehicle entered the north ditch where it went end over end three times coming to rest on its wheels facing southeast.

The driver of the Nissan was identifed as Timothy Joseph Musil, 38, of Topeka, who was taken to a Junction City hosptial and later taken by Life Flight to Topeka.

Two passengers also in the vehicle were identified as Brandi Marie Clark, 33, of Oskaloosa and Michael Gideon Mahoney, 34, of Topeka. Both were taken by Life Flight from the scene to Stormont Vail in Topeka.

KHP says the driver and the two passengers were not wearing seat belts.