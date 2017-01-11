GOP lawmakers cautious on Kansas budget plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the Kansas House are reacting cautiously to GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax and budget-balancing proposals.

House Taxation Committee Chairman and Assaria Republican Steven Johnson said Wednesday that the governor’s proposals for $74 million a year in new taxes for business owners is a starting point but lawmakers may have to go farther.

Johnson’s committee already has drafted a bill to repeal an income tax break for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners championed by Brownback. The change would raise $260 million a year.

Brownback is proposing to reinstate income taxes on royalties and rents and to increase companies’ annual filing fees.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman and Bunker Hill Republican Troy Waymaster said he’s concerned about Brownback’s proposals on pensions and liquidating a state investment fund.

