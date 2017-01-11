Kansas Division of Emergency Management warns about winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is alerting Kansans to the probability of a severe winter storm beginning Friday afternoon and extending into the weekend.

The biggest concern is the potential for icy conditions. A wintry mix of rain and sleet is set to begin Friday in portions of the state. Freezing rain is possible on Saturday, changing to rain on Sunday.

POWER OUTAGES

With any winter storm that involves wind, snow, sleet and ice, there lurks the potential for power outages, so KDEM reminds Kansans to check their winter emergency kits ahead of the storm and replenish any needed supplies. Emergency kits should include a minimum three-day supply of water (one gallon per day per person), nonperishable high-energy foods, extra blankets, flashlights and extra batteries, a safe alternate heat source, extra medications and other essentials. If you have a power generator, make sure it is in working order and you have plenty of fuel.

OUTSIDE SAFETY

Kansans are encouraged to stay indoors, but if you must go outside, be sure to dress warmly and wear sturdy shoes or boots with good traction. Watch for ice accumulations that may cause tree limbs and power lines to fall. Don’t work alone outdoors and take frequent warming breaks.

PET SAFETY

Pet owners are reminded to see to the needs of their pets, particularly if kept outdoors. When making your home emergency kit, make one for your pets, as well, with the same three-day supply of food and water, and other essentials. Ensure that your pet has a warm, dry shelter with straw or other bedding material, and access to food and water that is not covered by snow or ice. If you do not have a heated water dish, make sure to replace the water at least daily when temperatures drop below freezing. During particularly severe conditions, bring the pet indoors to a garage, mud room or other warm area.

TRAVEL

Road travel is discouraged during extreme storm situations, particularly when the forecast indicates the potential for icy build-up on roads. However, if you must travel, take extra precautions to keep yourself and your family safe. Keep at least a half a tank of gas in your car at all times in case you get stranded or stuck in traffic. Arrange your travel plans to leave well ahead of bad weather and keep an emergency kit in your car.

Recommended items to include in your vehicle:

Water

Snack food

Shovel

Windshield scraper and small broom

Flashlight

Battery powered radio

Extra batteries

Matches

Extra hats, socks and mittens

First aid kit with pocket knife

Necessary medications

Blanket(s)

Tow chain or rope

Road salt and sand

Booster cables

Emergency flares

Fluorescent distress flag

Information on winter driving tips is available from the Kansas Highway Patrol at http://www.kansashighwaypatrol.org/259/Winter-Driving-Tips. You can also follow the Kansas Highway Patrol on Facebook and Twitter at www.kansashighwaypatrol.org.

If you must travel, get the latest road information from the Kansas Department of Transportation by calling 5-1-1 or visiting the Kandrive website at kandrive.org. To find information on road conditions when not in the state, call 1-866-511-5368.

For a complete list of items for a home or car emergency kit and for other helpful preparedness information, go to www.ksready.gov.