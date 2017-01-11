Kansas governor seeks business, sin tax hikes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is projecting that his proposal to boost taxes on liquor, wine and beer would raise more than $50 million a year.

The proposal outlined Wednesday would double the state’s liquor enforcement tax to 16 percent from 8 percent on July 1.

Consumers pay the tax when they purchase beer, wine and liquor at liquor stores, microbreweries and farm wineries. Clubs, restaurants and caterers pay the tax when they purchase their alcoholic beverages from distributors.

The proposed increase is part of Brownback’s plan for closing projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019.

He estimates that the alcohol tax increase would raise $52 million during the 2018 fiscal year that begins July 1 and nearly $55 million in fiscal 2019.

Brownback is proposing to increase taxes and fees for business owners and to boost state liquor and cigarette taxes to address the state’s budget problems.

The governor also outlined proposals Wednesday to continue diverting highway funds to general government programs, scale back state contributions to public employees and liquidate a state investment fund.

He also proposed selling off the state’s rights to collect its share of funds from a 1990s legal settlement with tobacco companies to raise $530 million or more.

The cigarette tax would increase by $1 a pack, to $2.29. The state’s liquor enforcement tax would double to 16 percent.

Business owners would pay personal income taxes on rents and royalty income that is now exempt and higher annual filing fees.

The governor's new budget proposal is now being presented in detail to Kansas representatives. pic.twitter.com/hVBrmjWID0 — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) January 11, 2017