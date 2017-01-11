Kansas QB Ryan Willis transfers to Virginia Tech

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – University of Kansas sophomore quarterback Ryan Willis announced his decision to transfer from the football program and continue his career at Virginia Tech on Wednesday evening.

Willis did not play in the Jayhawks final six games of the 2016 season and finished the year with three touchdowns and seven interceptions in the six games he appeared in. Willis was sacked 16 times.

Kansas quarterbacks for next season include Carter Stanley, Montell Cozart, and Washington State transfer Peyton Bender.

Excited to announce that I am transferring from the University of Kansas to Virginia Tech #Hokies pic.twitter.com/obzvkhmELx — Ryan Willis #1⃣3⃣ (@RyanWillis14) January 12, 2017