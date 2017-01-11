Kansas regains seat on House ag committee

By Published:
(Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP, File)
(Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas doctor who ousted U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary has now regained a seat on the House Agriculture Committee important to his farming district.

Congressman Roger Marshall was selected Wednesday to serve on the House ag committee.

Huelskamp was a tea party favorite who was a thorn to GOP leaders. He was booted off the ag committee in 2012.

Farm groups then turned against him, and voters in his sprawling 1st Congressional District saw the loss of the committee seat as a crucial election issue in their farming state.

Kansas has had a seat on the House ag committee for the last century, with the exception of the last three years.

The committee will help shape the next farm bill and take up trade issues.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s