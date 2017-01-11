Local organization help…ren see circus for free

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thanks to the local Arab Shrine organization, area children will get to see a circus next month, for free.

Tuesday morning, Shriners presented the Greater United Way of Topeka with 4,500 tickets.

The tickets are valued at more than $60,000.

The annual Arab Shrine Circus will take place in mid-February and will include the usual array of elephants, tigers and a trapeze act.

The annual ticket giveaway is part of the Shriner’s mission to provide entertainment programs for children.