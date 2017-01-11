Man found inside bullet-riddled vehicle dies in Kansas City

Published:
policelights-wspa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after he was found in a bullet-riddled vehicle that was stopped in a lane of traffic in Kansas City.

Police said in a news release that the man was injured when officers arrived Tuesday night. Emergency workers declared him dead at the scene. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call a tips hotline.

 

