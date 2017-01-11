Possible halfway house in Oakland leaves neighbors furious

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Neighbors in Oakland are furious after finding out plans for a halfway house might be headed their way. KSNT News first told you about a possible halfway house trying to go behind the Kansas Expocentre late 2016. The company decided not to use that location and wants to move into property on Northeast Seward Avenue and Norwood.

Not only are the people who live around here upset about this building possibly being a halfway house, they’re more upset because only a handful of neighbors were notified about the possible changes. On the 2nd week of January, neighbor, Larry Mogge got a letter in the mail stating the old assisted living building for veterans will be up for discussion about becoming a halfway house. Mogge then shared the news with neighbor, Loren Albright.

“Some of the other neighbors and citizens in the area are totally against this,” Albright said. “They didn’t want it over on Western over by the Kansas Expocentre and we don’t want it over here.”

Albright said it’s suspicious how only a few neighbors got notified but not the rest of the neighbors in the community.

“Hopefully not murderers, but that’s what I’m concerned about is robberies…break-ins,” Neighbor James Wilson said.

Wilson said he and Mogge share the same concerns. However, Mogge, who owns property near the possible property says he’s concerned about his property value declining.

“A federal correction facility in the area is going to drive property prices down because people are not going to want to live next to it,” Mogge said.

KSNT News reached out to the company who’s trying to lease this property. They tell KSNT News, the first step in leasing the building is notifying anyone living up to 300 feet away. After that, the leasing process can begin.

On January 25th, the company trying to buy the building will have a meeting for all Oakland neighbors on what changes they’re trying to bring to the community. Recommendations will be submitted to the city on February 10th. The planning commission is expected to hold a public housing hearing on February 20th at the City Council Chambers at 6 pm.