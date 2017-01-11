Warm, breezy weather before winter fights back…again

We’re tracking the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures soaring up to 60° for MOST of Northeast Kansas. The few exceptions will be places north of I-70 and west of US-75. We’ll be watching a strong cold front drop temps across the northwest half of our area as early as this afternoon. Places like Emporia and Lawrence will see highs in the low 60s. Meanwhile, places like Washington and Blue Rapids will see highs in the 40s, before those same temps quickly fall into the 30s this afternoon. Yesterday there was a 20° temperature difference north-to-south. Expect an incredible 30°+ temperature difference west-to-east in our neck of the woods today. So, you want to be a meteorologist…

South breezes will quickly become northwesterly later today as yet another cold front slashes through. Winter returns in a big way tomorrow, with daytime temps in the 20s for the rest of the week! The forecast gets even more challenging heading into the upcoming weekend though. We’re still tracking the potential for a significant ice storm. Even though the ‘worst’ of the storm is still 4-5 days away, the forecast is slowly coming into view. Sleet or freezing rain will start to set-up as early as midday Friday. However, there will NOT be that much moisture to work with until Friday night/Saturday morning. Generally, it’s the overnight periods and morning hours that have us most concerned. In fact, by Sunday afternoon, temps will be in the upper 30s. So, anything that falls from the sky would fall as plain old rain. So, freezing rain is the primary concern – starting as early as Friday. Most of the icing will occur at nighttime or during the morning hours. We’re watching Saturday morning, Saturday night, Sunday morning, Sunday night and Monday morning as opportunities for icy conditions. Also, keep in mind that any moisture that might be around when temps are above freezing, will like freeze/re-freeze when temps dip back below that ‘magic temp’ of 32° (and they will at nighttime).

If you’re doing any traveling this weekend, start thinking about a ‘Plan B.’ This storm system won’t just be affecting our forecast in NE Kansas. This is the biggest storm so far this season and will bring wintry conditions to most of the Plains and the Gulf Coast states. If you’re planning on going to the Chiefs game on Sunday, drive safely. The roads will definitely be slick, but we don’t expect much ice to fall during the game. Expect a steady, cold rain – nothing like some home field advantage! Be safe this weekend – we’ll continue to keep you updated as things change. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert