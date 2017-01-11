Wichita police identify man in city’s first 2017 homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a man killed in the city’s first homicide of 2017 was targeted by the shooters.

Authorities say cousins Bernadino and Andrew Ornelas were shot Monday after two vehicles stopped at an intersection. Bernadino died at the scene and Andrew is being treated at a Wichita hospital.

Wichita police Lt. Jason Stephens says the shooting was a “targeted” incident.

Investigators are looking for an orange or red Chevy Avalanche that left the scene after the shooting. They also are investigating whether other vehicles were involved.

Police have not released descriptions of possible suspects.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.