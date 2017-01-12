Ice storm could bring power outages

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Westar Energy is letting people know this storm could bring power outages. Power lines keep power to our house going, but if we receive more than a half of inch of ice this weekend, it’s possible some homes and businesses could lose power.

It all depends on the type of lines you have. Older ones can only handle less than 1/2 inch of ice. While newer ones are built to withstand about 1/2 inch of ice. That’s according to a Westar Energy. The possibility of losing power has people thinking about ways to prevent an outage.

“My mother in law has a generator she is going to let us use that we are also going to take tomorrow and see if we can get some of the limbs trimmed up a bit,” Elizabeth Boswell, a home owner said.

Westar officials do want to remind you to stay away from downed power lines. They say they can hurt or even kill you. If you do see a down line call 911 to report it.