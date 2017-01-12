Kansas hires TCU assistant Doug Meacham to oversee offense

By Published:
TCU co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham talks to his players on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 41-20. (AP Photo/Brad Loper)
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas coach David Beaty has plucked veteran coach Doug Meacham from Big 12 rival TCU to serve as his offensive coordinator and work with the Jayhawks’ wide receivers.

Beaty announced the hiring on Thursday.

Meacham was the co-offensive coordinator for the Horned Frogs. He has also coordinated offenses at Houston and several lower-level schools, and spent time working in the Big 12 for Oklahoma State.

Beaty said in a statement that he admired Meacham for his “creativity” on offense, and that going against him in the Big 12 only underscored his desire to bring him onto his staff.

Meacham shared the Horned Frogs’ coordinator job the past three seasons with Sonny Cumbie.

