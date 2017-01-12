Preparing for ice emergencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With ice looking likely to pelt many cities around Northeast Kansas over the weekend, many people are digging out emergency kits and stocking up on supplies.

Jane Blocher, Topeka Red Cross, told KSNT news its best to “have your emergency kit ready to go at home that’s going to include a three day supply of water, non-perishable foods,

emergency medications, working flashlight and batteries, transistor radio as well as pet food and a first aid kit.”

With ice storms, power outages are common.

If you find yourself seeking shelter, The Red Cross will use social media to announce shelter locations on an as needed basis, in each city.

Suggested items to fill your emergency preparedness kit with include;

Water—at least a 3-day supply; one gallon per person per day

Food—at least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc.)

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Sand, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery

Warm coats, gloves or mittens, hats, boots and extra blankets and warm clothing for all household members

Ample alternate heating methods such as fireplaces or wood- or coal-burning stoves