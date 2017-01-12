Topeka man charged in November bank robbery

By Published: Updated:
topeka police car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says a federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Topeka man involved in a bank robbery last year.

Twenty-year-old Dakota Shareef Walker, of Topeka is charged with one count of bank robbery. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 28, 2016, he robbed the U.S. Bank at 5730 Southwest 21st Street in Topeka.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The FBI and the Topeka Police Department investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s