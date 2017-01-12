Topeka man charged in November bank robbery

Related Coverage FBI investigating Topeka bank robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says a federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Topeka man involved in a bank robbery last year.

Twenty-year-old Dakota Shareef Walker, of Topeka is charged with one count of bank robbery. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 28, 2016, he robbed the U.S. Bank at 5730 Southwest 21st Street in Topeka.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The FBI and the Topeka Police Department investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.