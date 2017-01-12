Watch Live: Kansas Rep. faces confirmation hearing to lead CIA

KSNT News app users CLICK HERE

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo is set to face the Senate Intelligence Committee for his confirmation hearing Thursday morning.

President-Elect Donald Trump nominated the Kansas Representative for Director of Central Intelligence in November.

U.S. Senator and former Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Pat Roberts, will introduce Pompeo at the hearing.

“There are few positions in government with greater import than that of the CIA Director,” Roberts said. “Mike has the experience, the knowledge, the judgement, and skills necessary to lead the Agency and protect our national security.”

If Pompeo is confirmed for the post, Governor Brownback will have five days to call a special election to fill the vacancy. Both parties would then have 25 days to select a nominee.

One Wichita lawyer wants to go ahead and put his name in the hat for the potential election.

George Bruce announced his candidacy for the 4th Congressional District seat in Wichita earlier this week.

This would be Bruce’s first run for public office. He has worked as an attorney at Martin Pringle Attorneys at Law since 1989.