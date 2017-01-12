A winter storm in Kansas can range from a moderate snowfall over a few hours to blizzard conditions with blinding wind-driven snow that lasts several days.
Here are several ways you can keep your family safe, including making a Winter Emergency Car Kit.
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Charged cell phone
- Basic first-aid kit
- Necessary medications
- Pocket knife
- Blankets or sleeping bags
- Extra clothes (include rain gear, mittens, socks)
- High-calorie, non-perishable foods (dried fruits, nuts, canned food)
- Non-electric can opener
- Container of water
- Shovel
- Sand for generating traction
- Tire chains or traction mats
- Basic tool kit (pliers, wrench, screwdriver)
- Tow rope
- Brightly colored cloth to utilize as a flag