Winter emergency car kit

KSN Published:
winter_car_kit

A winter storm in Kansas can range from a moderate snowfall over a few hours to blizzard conditions with blinding wind-driven snow that lasts several days.

Here are several ways you can keep your family safe, including making a Winter Emergency Car Kit.

  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Charged cell phone
  • Basic first-aid kit
  • Necessary medications
  • Pocket knife
  • Blankets or sleeping bags
  • Extra clothes (include rain gear, mittens, socks)
  • High-calorie, non-perishable foods (dried fruits, nuts, canned food)
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Container of water
  • Shovel
  • Sand for generating traction
  • Tire chains or traction mats
  • Basic tool kit (pliers, wrench, screwdriver)
  • Tow rope
  • Brightly colored cloth to utilize as a flag

