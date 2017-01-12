A winter storm in Kansas can range from a moderate snowfall over a few hours to blizzard conditions with blinding wind-driven snow that lasts several days.

Here are several ways you can keep your family safe, including making a Winter Emergency Car Kit.

Flashlight with extra batteries

Charged cell phone

Basic first-aid kit

Necessary medications

Pocket knife

Blankets or sleeping bags

Extra clothes (include rain gear, mittens, socks)

High-calorie, non-perishable foods (dried fruits, nuts, canned food)

Non-electric can opener

Container of water

Shovel

Sand for generating traction

Tire chains or traction mats

Basic tool kit (pliers, wrench, screwdriver)

Tow rope

Brightly colored cloth to utilize as a flag