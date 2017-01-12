Winter returns today, ice on the horizon

We’re tracking the valiant return of Old Man Winter to Northeast Kansas. Temperatures are some 30°+ colder today than they were yesterday – that’s definitely a difference you can FEEL. Temps will be trapped in the 20s and 30s today – sub-seasonal standards. Remember, that average high temperature for this time of the year is warming – it’s up to 40°. We’ll stay ‘below average’ until next Monday. Bundle up – the deep freeze is back!

The ice storm is still on track for the upcoming weekend. The weather is going to be messy – your back-up plans should already be in motion. Luckily, we’re in the midst of nailing down more specific details to the tricky weekend forecast. Freezing rain and sleet will start as early as lunchtime on Friday. As the system flings moisture northward, some of our SOUTH towns will start seeing the ice. However, there’s not that much moisture to work with on Friday – that’s when the storm system will be getting ‘warmed up.’ Light freezing rain/drizzle will continue for most of Saturday, but the chance for significant icing looks to wait until Saturday evening/night. Again, the freezing rain will move south-to-north across the area. We suspect roads to be at their worst Saturday night and Sunday morning, with several hours of ice possible. Start preparing and enacting a ‘Plan B.’

The timing is rather unfortunate, over a holiday weekend. There’s a lot going on, capped by the Chiefs’ home playoff game on Sunday. However, some silver linings are becoming more clear – starting with the temperature forecast. Highs will be pushing 40° on Sunday, arguing for plain old rain most of the day. Coincidentally, Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend. Most computer models agree that Northeast Kansas will receive 2-3 inches of liquid over the holiday weekend – most of that falling on Sunday. But, with temps above freezing after the morning hours, a chilly rain would fall over our neck of the woods. Certainly a miserable day to watch football outside, but at least the chance for ice will be minimal later this weekend! Rain sticks around on MLK Day, as well. Highs will be even warmer on Monday – pushing 50° by the afternoon. Some frozen precip might fall Sunday night with lows close to 32°. But that would be our very last chance for icing this weekend.

After four straight days of rain chances, the skies will finally dry out on Tuesday. Highs will stay ‘above average’ and hold themselves up, in the 40s. A few of the longer range computer models suggest a few snow showers might be possible next Wednesday/Thursday. It’s certainly winter in Kansas. Stay tuned.

*Here are some maps giving you a visual depiction of the icy weekend forecast.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert