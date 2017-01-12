Woodland tied for 2nd at Sony Open, Thomas shoots 59

By Published:
Gary Woodland follows his drive off the 17th tee during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Gary Woodland follows his drive off the 17th tee during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) – Fresh off his victory on Maui, Justin Thomas joined the “59 Club” on the PGA Tour by making a 15-foot eagle on his last hole at the Sony Open for an 11-under 59. Topeka-native Gary Woodland is tied for second at 6-under after his bogey-free round.

Thomas holed a 10-foot par putt on the eighth hole to keep his hopes alive for a 59 at Waialae Country Club. From a deep fairway bunker on the par-5 ninth, Thomas hit a 5-iron to 15 feet and wasted no time making the putt.

Jim Furyk was the last player with a sub-60 round when he closed with a record 58 at the Travelers Championship last summer. Furyk also has a 59, along with Al Geiberger, Chip Beck, David Duval, Paul Goydos and Stuart Appleby.

Thomas made two eagles, along with a bogey.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s