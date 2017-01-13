2 men charged in deadly Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two men have been charged in the killing of a Kansas City man who was shot and pushed out of a car.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Thursday that 21-year-old Jathaniel Odum and 19-year-old James Francis Jr. are chared with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors have requested bonds of $250,000 for both of the men. It wasn’t immediately known if they had attorneys.

The charges stem from the January 2016 shooting of 20-year-old Emorye Spriggs. Before dying at a hospital, Spriggs was able to provide some information while he was being loaded into an ambulance. According to court records, Spriggs said he said that he had been in a Saturn vehicle before being shot.

A witness reported that the wounded Spriggs was dragged from the vehicle, which sped away.

 

