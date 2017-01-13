Chiefs/Steelers playoff game moved to 7:20 p.m. Sunday

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to a 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday due to weather.

The game was originally scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT on Sunday, but with icy weather expected, the NFL and NBC elected to move the game to primetime.

You can watch the playoff game on 27 KSNT.

The NFL issued a statement:

“Due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET.
Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday.
The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers.”

