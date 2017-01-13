Everything you need to know about this weekend’s ice storm

*ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE FOR THIS WEEKEND.

We’re tracking cold weather heading into the holiday weekend. Daytime temperatures will be trapped in the 20s today, before gradually warming over the weekend. That’s good news because when temps are greater than 32°, freezing rain is not possible. Even with that being said, roads will be slick and travel is highly discouraged this weekend.

Freezing rain has already started in SE Kansas. We’ll watch moisture slowly drift north over the weekend. That’s right, the movement of this storm will be south-to-north across our neck of the woods. The BEST CHANCE for accumulating ice will hold off until Saturday night. However, patches of freezing rain/drizzle are likely across the southern half of the area (spots along/south of I-70) today. It doesn’t take much moisture to glaze the roads and make them treacherous to travel on. Plan for ice this weekend and possible utility outages, due to the ice. Recent computer models suggest 0.25 – 0.50 inch of ice will accumulate across Northeast Kansas. Almost all of that will fall Saturday night through the first half of Sunday. If you’re heading to the Chiefs game on Sunday (parking lots open at 6am) – you might want to head out Saturday night. Roads will be disastrous on Sunday.

High temperatures will slowly rise over the weekend. In fact, freezing rain should change over to plain old rain on Sunday afternoon. We’re tracking highs approaching 40° on Sunday. Rain sticks around on MLK, Jr. Day too (Monday). However, temps will be spring-like for the holiday – expect them around 50°! This weekend is going to be a long, gloomy one. Start finalizing your preparations for the ice storm and make the best of it safely. Drier skies will casually slide in on Tuesday, as we see Mr. Sunshine back in full force next week. In fact, highs approach 55° by Thursday! Stay tuned.

Have a great day, an even better weekend AND stay safe!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert