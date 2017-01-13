H.S. basketball cancellations for Friday, January 13

The following high school basketball games have been cancelled for Friday, January 13, 2017 due to inclement weather:

To report a cancellation tweet @MattGKSNT or @ZaldyKSNT, or call (785) 582-5100.

Highland Park vs Topeka High

Manhattan vs Topeka West

Emporia vs Junction City

Olathe NW vs Lawrence Free State

Lawrence High vs Olathe East

Anderson County vs Santa Fe Trail

Concordia vs Chapman

Riley County vs Silver Lake

Council Grove vs West Franklin

Central Heights vs Chase County

Osage City vs Lyndon

Olpe vs Burlingame

MdCV vs Lebo

Hartford vs Waverly

Madison vs Southern Coffey Co.

Final scores from Thursday, January 12, 2017:

Nemaha Central (G) 44

Royal Valley 26

Nemaha Central (B) 52

Royal Valley 35

Mission Valley (G) 17

Council Grove 56

Mission Valley (B) 43

Council Grove 52