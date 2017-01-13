H.S. basketball cancellations for Friday, January 13

The following high school basketball games have been cancelled for Friday, January 13, 2017 due to inclement weather:
To report a cancellation tweet @MattGKSNT or @ZaldyKSNT, or call (785) 582-5100.
Highland Park vs Topeka High
Manhattan vs Topeka West
Emporia vs Junction City
Olathe NW vs Lawrence Free State
Lawrence High vs Olathe East
Anderson County vs Santa Fe Trail
Concordia vs Chapman
Riley County vs Silver Lake
Council Grove vs West Franklin
Central Heights vs Chase County
Osage City vs Lyndon
Olpe vs Burlingame
Chase County vs Central Heights
MdCV vs Lebo
Hartford vs Waverly
Madison vs Southern Coffey Co.
Final scores from Thursday, January 12, 2017:
Nemaha Central (G) 44
Royal Valley 26
Nemaha Central (B) 52
Royal Valley 35
Mission Valley (G) 17
Council Grove 56
Mission Valley (B) 43
Council Grove 52