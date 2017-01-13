Icy weather causes flight cancellations in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City’s largest airport says some flights are being canceled due to icy conditions but the airport remains open as freezing rain moves across much of the Southern Plains.

Will Rogers World Airport spokesman Josh Ryan says Southwest Airlines canceled five flights on Friday but that other airlines are operating a normal schedule.

He says temperatures on taxiways and runways have stayed above freezing.

Freezing rain moved into the region early Friday. Officials say slick spots are developing on roads in central Oklahoma and parts of Missouri.

Forecasters say icy weather also is expected in parts of Illinois, Texas and northern Arkansas.

Oklahoma highway officials are warning motorists that a winter storm moving into the Southern Plains is creating slick spots on roads and bridges.

Freezing rain was reported before sun-up on Friday in a band from southwestern Oklahoma into southern parts of Kansas and Missouri. Forecasters warn that the areas could see significant accumulations of ice before the storm moves out during the holiday weekend.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has already declared a state of emergency that covers each of the state’s 77 counties. The declaration activates the state’s emergency response plan. She also relaxed size and weight restrictions for state roadways to accommodate relief efforts.

