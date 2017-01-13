Man injured in west Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting in west Wichita. It happened in the 1600 block of west Maple between Seneca and Meridian around 8:30 a.m.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot twice when two armed suspects broke into the home. The man was taken to the hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening.

“He was conscious, he was talking to us, so we’re hopeful we’ll get some good information from him as to who he believes they might be,” said Sgt. Troy Nedbalek, Wichita Police Department.

The suspects left the scene. Police are still searching for them.

A child and another woman were in the home at the time. They were not injured. Police believe the suspects targeted the man.

USD 259 said Franklin Elementary and Allison Middle were placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting in the area but that lockdown has now been released.