Watch Live: Kansas governor and state emergency management hold news conference for upcoming ice storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, the adjutant general and director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, will hold a news conference Friday at 12:30 p.m.to address the state’s preparations for the winter ice storm that is expected to hit the state beginning Friday afternoon. Freezing rain has already started in SE Kansas.

Also in attendance will be Richard Carlson, acting secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation; Dr. Susan Mosier, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment; and Angee Morgan, deputy director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, to discuss their agencies’ preparations for the storms. Col. Mark Bruce, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, has also been invited to attend.

The KSNT Storm Track Weather team is continuing to track cold weather heading into the holiday weekend. Daytime temperatures will be trapped in the 20s today, before gradually warming over the weekend. That’s good news because when temps are greater than 32°, freezing rain is not possible. Even with that being said, roads will be slick and travel is highly discouraged this weekend.

