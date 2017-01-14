Federal bureau to review Kansas Guard at adjutant’s request

By Published:
KANSAS NATIONAL GUARD

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The federal National Guard Bureau plans to investigate the Kansas National Guard at the request of the state’s adjutant general after an internal investigation found leadership problems.

The Kansas Guard on Friday released a memo from Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli requesting the review. The Guard also said it would not comment further until the review is completed.  The Topeka Capital-Journal reported this week that the internal investigation disclosed problems including instances of racism and enlistment document forgery. The two officers leading the internal probe concluded that the Kansas Guard suffered from “toxic” leadership.  Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is standing by Tafanelli.  The request for a federal review was dated Wednesday but was released after Kansas Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley of Topeka said lawmakers should investigate if Brownback does not.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s