Fight leaves one in critical condition

By Published:
Police Lights, Handcuffs, Crime Scene, arrest, arrested (KSNT Library)

Junction City, KS  (KSNT) – Junction City police arrest two men after a disturbance at a Junction City Club.  According to Junction City police, officers were called to the Veterans Motorcycle Club at 1038 Grant Avenue just before one o’clock Saturday morning on a report of a disturbance.  During their investigation they determined one person sustained injuries and was taken to Salina Regional Hospital and is in critical condition.  As the investigation continued, officers identified two men and arrested them.  They are identified as 38 year-old Todd Mahoney of Grandview Plaza and 33 year-old Kirk Fuller of Junction City.  Both were arrested for Aggravated Battery and are in the Geary County jail without bond until their first court appearance.

