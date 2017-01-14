Friday night shooting injures one

Topeka, KS (KSNT) – Topeka police say one man was shot in central Topeka. Police say shortly after nine o’clock, officers were called to an area near 6th and SW Tyler on a report that a shooting had occurred. When they arrived, they talked with a man who said he was walking near that intersection when he got into an argument with an older man who he said was an acquaintance. The victim said the man pulled out a gun and shot him and left on foot. The victim was expected to fully recover. The investigation into the shooting continues and if you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

