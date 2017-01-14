Lewis, Willock lead K-State WBB over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Breanna Lewis scored 15 points, Eternati Willock had her first career double-double and No. 25 Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 63-43 on Saturday.

Willock came off the bench to score 13 points and grab 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (14-4, 4-2 Big 12). Lewis and Willock combined to shoot 11 of 17 while their teammates were 13 of 42.

The Cowgirls (12-5, 2-4), who had dropped three straight — all against ranked opponents — made just 5 of 22 shots in the first half (23 percent), going 1 of 8 from 3-point range, to fall behind 29-17.

Kaylee Jensen had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

Oklahoma State attempted 11 field goals in every quarter, making three in the first, then two, five and three. The Cowgirls finished 3 of 13 behind the arc and their 22 turnovers led to 21 Wildcat points.