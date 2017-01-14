Main round of ice tonight through tomorrow

**ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE FOR THIS WEEKEND.**

Some spots saw some freezing rain last night, but that was just a taste compared to what we’re expecting to set up late tonight through tomorrow.

The daytime hours of today will be mainly dry, with a few breaks in the cloudy skies. Some patchy areas of freezing drizzle could develop, but it is a slight chance. Otherwise, we’ll be dry until that main round of freezing rain moves in. Highs will be right around the freezing mark of 32° across the region. Temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday morning will fall into the upper 20s.

The potential for freezing rain becomes more widespread starting late tonight, through the overnight hours into Sunday. The chance for precipitation will move from south to north. For our northern areas, freezing rain will last through the majority of Sunday. Some lingering freezing rain could stick around as late as early Monday morning before transitioning to all rain. Our central areas can expect freezing rain anywhere from late Saturday night through the afternoon/evening on Sunday. Our southern areas will see the freezing rain transition to all rain first, as the freezing rain should wrap up there by no later than midday on Sunday.

Across the entire region, we’ll see a complete transition to rain showers for Monday as temperatures warm to near 50°.