Topeka, KS. (KSNT) – Little information is being released about a death in south Topeka. According to Topeka Police, officers were called to a residence at 3606 SW Garfield at approximately 9am Saturday morning. The address is just a few blocks east of 37th and Burlingame in south Topeka. It’s being classified as a suspicious death and detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are conducting an ongoing investigation. No victim information is available at this time.

