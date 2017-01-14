Topeka Police in walk in accident phase

KSNT Published:
42b92b7933204f3bb8a4966724f692fc

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department announced they are now in walk-in accident reporting phase due to inclement weather starting late Friday night. This means Topeka police will only investigate accidents involving alcohol, a hit and run, or injuries.

Any other drivers who are involved in accidents are asked to exchange insurance information, contact information and registration with one another. Then, if weather allows, head to the Law Enforcement Center on S. Kansas Ave. to report the incident.

Police are offering the following safety reminders for driving during icy weather:

  • Avoid driving while you are tired
  • Make sure your tires are properly inflated
  • Keep your gas tank at least halfway full
  • Do not use cruise control when driving on slippery surfaces
  • Always look and steer where you want to go
  • Wear your seat belt every time you get into your car

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s