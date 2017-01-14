Topeka Police in walk in accident phase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department announced they are now in walk-in accident reporting phase due to inclement weather starting late Friday night. This means Topeka police will only investigate accidents involving alcohol, a hit and run, or injuries.

Any other drivers who are involved in accidents are asked to exchange insurance information, contact information and registration with one another. Then, if weather allows, head to the Law Enforcement Center on S. Kansas Ave. to report the incident.

Police are offering the following safety reminders for driving during icy weather:

Avoid driving while you are tired

Make sure your tires are properly inflated

Keep your gas tank at least halfway full

Do not use cruise control when driving on slippery surfaces

Always look and steer where you want to go

Wear your seat belt every time you get into your car