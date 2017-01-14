Walk-in accident reporting phase begins

Topeka, KS (KSNT) – Local law enforcement officers are looking to keep you as safe as possible this weekend. Late Friday night, the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office initiated their walk-in accident reporting phase until further notice. This means officers will only investigate accidents that are related to alcohol, hit-and-runs, or involve injuries. If you do get into an accident but it does not involve any of the above, officers ask you to exchange insurance, registration, and contact information, then head to the law enforcement center when the weather permits.

