19-year-old killed in north central Kansas crash

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was killed an another seriously injured following a single vehicle crash in north central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2006 Dodge Chrager was traveling southwest on K-383 in Norton County, about 4 miles north of U.S. 36 around 5:40 Saturday evening when the vehicle skidded off the road at the intersection of K-383 and K-60. KHP says the vehicle struck a bank and rolled coming to a rest on its wheels facing west.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tyson J. Smith, 20, of Weskan, Kansas, who was taken to Kearney Hospital with serious injuries. One passenger in the car was identified as Takoda A. Turner, 19, of Brewster, Kansas, who was taken to Norton County Hospital and later died from his injuries.

KHP says both Smith and Turner were wearing seat belts.

It was not known if weather was a factor in the crash.