2 Kansas Highway Patrol troopers struck Sunday morning in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to Highway Patrol Trooper Candice, the crash happened at I-635 near Kansas Avenue early Sunday morning.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that everyone was okay. They also want to remind the public that law enforcement and first responders are key to keeping the public safe on the highways and to please move over and give them room to work.

Trooper Candice also tweeted that the roads are icy.

