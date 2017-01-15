Fire officials investigate arson late Saturday night in Topeka

Related Coverage Arson suspected in early Sunday morning fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka fire officials are investigating an arson fire that happened late Saturday night in Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire at RAK Property Management, located at 2032 SW Wayne Avenue, near Washburn University, just before 11:00 p.m.

When crews arrived they could see flames coming from the front of the single story wood framed business office. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack, keeping the fire confined to the structure, where it started.

Early investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be intentionally set with an estimated amount of $30,000 in damages.

Another arson fire occurred near this one last November at 2014 SW Wayne Ave.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).