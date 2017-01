RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department are asking travelers to avoid an intersection in Manhattan Sunday morning due to a rollover crash.

RCPD says the accident happened before 9:00 a.m. at Marlatt and Seth Child. The crash was caused by icy road conditions.

Injuries are not known at this time.

KSNT News has a crew on the way to the scene.

RCPD says Marlatt is closed at Tatarrx until further notice.