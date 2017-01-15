Weekend ice storm continues to move north

*ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE – NOT SET TO EXPIRE UNTIL MIDNIGHT.

We’re tracking the freezing rain as it marches northward today. However, as temperatures ‘warm,’ the freezing rain will become regular old rain. Travel is highly discouraged today, as many roads have become slick. 0.25 – 0.50 inches of ice is still on track for Northeast Kansas today. The ice continues to move southwest to northeast, with regular rain mixing in across the southern half of the area. It’s damp and cold today, but every degree matters. We’re tracking highs in the middle/upper 30s – just warm enough to make for a chilly rain, as temps nose above freezing. However, some of our northern counties could still see ice into the evening hours with temps below 32°. That’s why the ICE STORM WARNING is not set to expire until midnight. Stay off the roads, but if you have to venture out, drive very carefully.

The roads become much less of an issue as the temperatures rebound. Many of you are off from work and school tomorrow – it’s MLK, Jr. Day! We’re still tracking a soaking rain south-to-north across Northeast Kansas tomorrow, but temperatures will approach 50° by the afternoon. It’ll be dreary, but it’s also a peek into what’s to come next week – more spring-like weather. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 40°. After today, we’ll be ‘above average’ each and every day over the week (at least). Highs this week will push 60° as early as Thursday – that’s 20°+ above average! Mr. Sunshine will come back this week too – much nicer weather will be here before we know it!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as this holiday weekend weather-maker moves through. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day – stay safe!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert