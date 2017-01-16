Funeral services set for Topeka man killed in Geary County crash

Related Coverage Driver involved in Tuesday night’s Geary County crash dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a 38-year-old Topeka man who died from injuries related to a vehicle crash last week.

According to his obituary, Timothy J. Musil died Wednesday January 11, 2017 at Stormont Vail Hospital. He was born in Topeka, the son of Douglas Musil and Colleen Weddle. He graduated from Mission Valley High School in 1997 and graduated with a bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Kansas.

He worked as a designer at AMEC Foster Wheeler in Topeka and was a member of Narcotic Anonymous in which he held many offices.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at the United Church of Eskridge in Eskridge. Timmy Musil will lie in state on Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Eskridge.

