Gloomy weather for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

You may want to grab the umbrella or rain jacket as you head out and about today, as it may come in handy.

We’re continuing to track some rainy conditions this morning. The plume of precipitation that brought us some freezing rain yesterday continues to transition to just all rain as temperatures climb above the freezing mark of 32°. The main batch of rain continues to move north, and is now more so in extreme southern Nebraska than northeast Kansas. However, that doesn’t mean sunshine is in the forecast for the remainder of the day.

Much more scattered shower activity has developed behind the main round of rain, so you may run into some hit-or-miss showers throughout the course of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day today. Even when you find yourself in a break from the rain, mainly overcast skies will still be around, as well as possibly fog. With all of the extra moisture now in the air, fog is a possibility. In fact, foggy and misty conditions have already lowered visibility in spots this morning. We’re down to under 3 miles of visibility here in Topeka as of 9:30 this morning. Due to the lowered visibility and possible slick spots due to all of the rain, extra precaution while driving is recommended.

Highs will rebound on Monday to the middle 40s in the southeast and middle 30s to the northwest. Temperatures will cool back into the lower 40s on Tuesday before an even warmer stretch of weather ahead for the rest of the week. We’re talking near 60° weather by midweek. Temperatures remain mild into the A couple of rain chances return for this weekend.