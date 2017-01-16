Got milk? Milk producers shelling out millions due to price fixing scandal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Milk producers will be paying out more than $50,000,000 to settle a class action antitrust lawsuit against them about price fixing.

Major US Dairy Producers will be paying out $52,000,000. All for settling an antitrust class action lawsuit against them. Court documents show 4 major milk producers — who produce 70 percent of the nation’s milk —- killed 500,000 cows to increase milk prices and reduce the milk supply.

“I just thought prices were going up in general for everything,” Terrie Myers said.

This means every time you went to the store to buy dairy products such as milk, sour cream, half and half, and yogurt…

“I pretty much bought all of that,” Terrie Myers said.

You’d be paying more when checking out.

“We need milk our kids need milk, and if it’s more expensive for us to have a lot for them to drink,” Amy Haney said.

Finding out this happened even left one person with the taste of sour milk.

“Huh, really? ….. man…” Terrie Myers said.

Those four companies like Land O’Lakes will be paying you back… anywhere from $10 to $20 for buying overpriced milk products.

There is a way for you to cash on this if you bought milk or milk products in the last 13 years — all you have to do is go to boughtmilk.com.

Then type in your name, confirm the fact that you bought milk in the state of Kansas within the past 13 years.

Then confirm the fact you bought it for yourself and other individuals in your household.

Then after you do that all you have to do is click submit your claim and then you are all set.

You have until January 31st to sign up before the claim period for the money ends.

For some people this extra milk money will go right back for same thing.

“It would help us a lot to have a lot of extra money for milk,” Haney said.

The other states involved in the lawsuit are Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.