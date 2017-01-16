Royals, Duffy agree to $65M, 5-year contract

KSNT Sports Published:
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy tips his cap after coming out of the baseball game during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers on Friday, July 22, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy tips his cap after coming out of the baseball game during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers on Friday, July 22, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and Danny Duffy have agreed to a $65 million, five-year contract that will keep the popular left-hander in Kansas City.

Duffy will make $5 million this year, $14 million in 2018, $15.25 million each in 2019 and 2020 and $15.5 million in 2021.

Duffy was eligible for arbitration this offseason and would have been eligible for free agency after the World Series. Now, he will remain with the team that chose him in the third round of the 2007 amateur draft, helped him to recover from Tommy John surgery and gave him a chance to be a World Series champion.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s