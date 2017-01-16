Topeka family hopes to rebuild after devastating fire

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – One Topeka family is reeling after losing almost everything they own in a fire Sunday night. Jordan Pionkowski and Kerry Fessler were putting their infant son to bed when a fire broke out in their garage. Although everyone made it out alive, the flames quickly moved to the rest of the house.

“Nobody ever thinks that this is going to happen to them. Life is going good and out of the blue everything is taken from you,” said Jordan.

The majority of the damage is in their bedroom and baby MJ’s nursery. While they’ve lost most of what they own, it’s the things that can’t be replaced that hit hardest.

“Clothes can be replaced. Objects can be replaced. Pictures and things from… I don’t have any of the stuff from when our son was born,” said Kerry.

Jordan and Kerry realize it could’ve been much worse. Jordan suffered a medical emergency and MJ was rushed to the hospital with a fractured skull. Despite this, both mother and baby will recover.

Kerry would like to thank her neighbors and a kind stranger that stopped in her time of need.

“A lady did stop when it was happening and pulled in, took my son from me and said are you okay and tried to help me up. He was still in the house and she tried running in to tell him to come out and I want to thank her for that,” said Kerry.

Jordan and Kerry would like to rebuild the house as it was, but are not sure that’s possible. A fund to help them has been established at Silver Lake Bank in North Topeka. Anyone who would like to help Jordan and Kerry rebuild their lives can donate.