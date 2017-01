Janie Pierce sent this photo taken in Liberal Saturday.

Stephanie Marshall snapped this shot of a pipe gate in Barber County Saturday evening.

Here is the same scene 17 hours later. Photo by Stephanie Marshall.

Sunday morning frozen tree in Barber County. Photo by Stephanie Marshall.

Sidney Shepard snapped this picture in Goddard Sunday morning.

James McArthur sent this photo in early Sunday from Wichita.

KSN's Stephanie Bergmann snapped this picture early Sunday morning.

Kelli Motes took this picture in Derby Sunday morning.

Reagan Evans snapped this picture in her backyard in Rose Hill, KS.

Rebekah Brown took this picture near 119th and Central in West Wichita.

Rebekah Brown took this picture near 119th and Central in West Wichita.

Rebekah Brown took this picture near 119th and Central in West Wichita.

Rebekah Brown took this picture near 119th and Central in West Wichita.

Rebekah Brown took this picture near 119th and Central in West Wichita.

Tamara Bucher sent this photo from east of Arkansas City.

Tim Trent sent this photo from Dodge City, KS

Tim Trent sent this photo from Dodge City, KS

Christie Snyder sent this photo from St. John, KS.

Pansy Fryman sent this photo from Garden City Sunday morning.

Lisa Whipple took this photo of her bird feeder in Pawnee Rock, KS.

Deb Phares from Oxford sent us this photo of an ice covered tree.

Rich Williams of Wichita sent us this photo of trees covered in ice at Garvey Park.

Joan Johnson sent us a photo of ice covering a tree in Russell County.

Annette Look caught this photo of streets in Stockton becoming icy.

Kelly Motes sent this photo of icy trees in Derby.

Kimmie Christendon caught these photos of tree in Great Bend with ice.

Melonee Killman sent us this photo of tree limbs down in Great Bend.