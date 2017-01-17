City council discusses van to assess city roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Last summer, the City of Topeka started working with the company Stantec Consulting. The project lets the city know what’s left that needs to be completed with the roads and how much longer newer roads have before they start deteriorating. When the van is driving down the road, it’s also picking up on problems like potholes, or cracks in the roads. Council members went over the results and figured out what to do next.

“It lets the city go back and compare the projects they’ve already planned to see if they retained their priority that they did before,” Topeka Councilwoman with District 1, Karen Hiller said. “And then look at how far those projects are going to get them and what’s left.”

A pavement condition index study conducted in 2016 for the City of Topeka showed 57 percent of lane miles of streets were in poor condition and 18 percent in fair condition. For 2017, the study results came back with a score of 55 meaning overall the streets are in fair to poor condition. Councilwoman, Karen Hiller says the van is kind of like the city’s master plan to allow them to see much sooner what problems the city actually has.